The Peruvian government decreed a return to strict quarantine to stop the spread of Covid-19 during Holy Week. There will be restrictions on mobility and religious activities will take place virtually. Brazil, for its part, continues without a national plan to fight the pandemic, therefore each of the 27 states of the country takes its own sanitary measures, such as advancing holidays or closing its beaches. Meanwhile, 14 of the 19 million Chileans will return to strict quarantine and the masses will be held with a maximum capacity of 20 people. .

