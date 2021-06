In recent months, Brazil has recorded the worst deforestation data in the last decade. Only in May was an area the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro deforested. Fires and the illegal search for gold are factors that threaten these tropical forests. Bolivia lost eight million hectares of forest during 2019 and 2020 due to forest fires; and in Colombia, it is estimated that between 1990 and 2010 tropical forests lost more than 300,000 hectares per year. .



