The agreement between the United States and China to control the fentanyl epidemic, the dilemma of a new legal framework in the Iraqi parliament, the critical moment in relations between Lula da Silva and Germany’s curious campaign to find spies to hunt terrorists.

According to the criteria of

Decisive steps against fentanyl

Despite the major differences that have separated them for years, China and the United States have managed to reach an agreement that could be key in the fight against the fentanyl epidemic that is affecting American society. Beijing has pledged to tighten controls on the production of the three chemical precursors needed to make the deadly drug. “This is a valuable step”the White House said.

‘Zombie drug’ wreaks havoc: New video reveals harsh situation in US city Photo:USA Share

Civil law versus religious law, the dilemma

A controversial reform has been submitted to the Iraqi parliament that would allow citizens to choose between civil or religious jurisdiction to resolve family matters in matters of inheritance, divorce or custody of minors. The concern is that, for example, in this new legal framework, the minimum age of marriage will be lowered to less than 18 years, as would be accepted by religious jurisdictions, among others.

Lula-Ortega honeymoon is broken

After a friendship of more than 40 years, relations between Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega are going through their worst moment. It has been reported that the regime expelled the Brazilian ambassador because he did not attend the celebration of the anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution on July 19. The diplomat followed instructions from Brasilia not to attend public events with Ortega.

Germany seeks spies to hunt terrorists

A curious campaign has just been launched by the German Federal Intelligence Service to find talents to serve the world of espionage and to make people see in that office a potential opportunity for personal development and employment. Under the suggestive title of “We are looking for terrorists” is meant to grab your attention, and then in smaller print it says: “Find them with us.” They are offering 450 profiles.

More news here