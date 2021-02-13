In China, the celebration of the New Year took place in the midst of a state of partial normality. The outbreak that occurred in January 2021, when around 2,000 infections occurred, limited the exodus of people and forced the Government to restrict non-essential travel. The number of trips is estimated to decrease by 60% compared to 2019. New York City joined the party by lighting up the most iconic buildings. In the United Kingdom, the traditional parades were developed online after restrictions by the third national lockdown. .