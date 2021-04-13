In early April, the Costa Rican Ministry of Health confirmed that a third wave of Covid-19 infections had begun in the country, causing an increase in the rate of positivity in tests, of which 25% of the total applied by the authorities are positive. Meanwhile, Uruguay registered the highest number of contagion cases for several days and the health system is on the verge of collapse. For its part, Peru foresees a third wave of coronavirus between May and June. .

