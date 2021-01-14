In Colombia criticism of the government increases because there are no clear dates or a detailed plan to start the inoculation. For its part, Peru closed an agreement with the Sinopharm laboratory to buy 38 million doses of its vaccine and they expect the first batch of these between January and February. And in Brazil, next Sunday the emergency use of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines is decided, but the vaccination start date is the reason for a political dispute between some governors and President Jair Bolsonaro. .