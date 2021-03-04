In Chile, 2,500 institutions, of the 9,500 that exist, received students after several months of absence. However, the College of Teachers argues that in the country the conditions are not right for the return to classes while the Government indicates that at least 500,000 teachers have been vaccinated. In Uruguay, the return to classes is mandatory and in person for all levels. There, the Teachers’ Union analyzes a strike to denounce that there are no guarantees for a safe return. And in Argentina, face-to-face activities alternate with distance classes. .