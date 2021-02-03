A group of Australian experts from the Lowy Institute concluded that Brazil is the country with the worst handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world. According to the study, the result is specifically due to Jair Bolsonaro, who downplayed the severity of the virus and ignored the WHO recommendations. In total, the action of 98 territories was evaluated, under criteria such as number of confirmed cases, fatality rate and tests performed on the population. The second and third countries with the worst management of the pandemic were Mexico and Colombia, respectively. .