Brazil is close to 400,000 deaths from Covid-19, but despite this, Rio de Janeiro reopens its beaches from Monday to Friday and with few restrictions, experts assure that it is not the best time for a reopening, since the The country is going through the deadliest month since the pandemic began. In Chile, after more than a month of absolute confinement, ten communes will return to phase two of confinement, which will allow quarantines only on weekends. And in Uruguay, President Luis Lacalle Pou refused to implement more measures against Covid-19.