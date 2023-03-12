US president presented the budget plan for fiscal year 2024; Chinese leader elected for third term

In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (4.Mar.2023 to 10.Mar.2023).

Watch (2min46s):

If you prefer, read:

US budget

On Thursday (9.Mar.2023), the US president, Joe Biden, presented the budget plan for fiscal year 2024, which begins in October.

The text provides for a tax increase on the super-rich, more spending on defense and resources for health.

The $6.8 trillion budget represents an 8% increase over the 2023 budget of $5.8 trillion.

The expectation is to reduce the country’s deficit by US $3 trillion over the next 10 years.

The proposal will still be evaluated by the country’s Congress.

Russia attacks Ukraine

Talso on thursday (9.mar), Russia launched a new wave of missiles and drones in Ukraine. The capital Kiev and other cities across the country were hit.

The capital was under alert for 7 hours. Ukraine said Russia fired 81 missiles at its territory.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said 34 cruise missiles and 4 drones were shot down by the country’s air defense.

During the attacks, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe was hit and had its operation temporarily stopped.

Xi Jinping re-elected

On Friday (10.Mar.2023), the President of China, Xi Jinping, aged 69, was re-elected for his 3rd term.

It was a unanimous decision. About 3,000 members of the Chinese Congress voted for Xi Jinping. The election had no other candidate.

The leader of the Chinese Communist Party has held the presidency of China since 2013. The new term will be for 5 years.

toblerone loses status

Also this week, it was announced that the brand of chocolates toblerone will lose the status Swiss chocolate.

The change happens because the mondelezthe American company responsible for manufacturing the chocolate, will transfer part of its production to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

With the change, chocolate will lose the image of a Swiss mountain on its packaging.

Since 2017, Swiss law prohibits products that are not exclusively manufactured in the country from using national symbols.