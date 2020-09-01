In the fight against the corona virus, researchers and pharmaceutical companies could soon focus on the logistics industry. After the development of a possible vaccine, it will play a central role: it must help to distribute the drug around the globe. Deutsche Post, its rivals FedEx and UPS as well as pharmaceutical suppliers are in the starting blocks.

However, with global distribution, many challenges have to be overcome in order to get the vaccine to people quickly and, above all, safely. “We reckon with ten billion vaccine doses that have to be distributed all over the world – and thus also in areas where there is not a motorway exit every five kilometers,” describes Katja Busch, who as Chief Commercial Officer DHL customers the pharmaceutical industry, in an interview with the Reuters news agency, the task.

The temperature below which a new agent has to be delivered could become a problem. “Normally vaccines are stored and transported at two to minus eight degrees,” reports Busch. “There is still no valid stability data for the new technologies – such as RNA technology.” The vaccine candidates from partners Biontech and Pfizer or from Curevac from Tübingen are based on this method, which uses ribonucleic acid (RNA) as a messenger substance. To be on the safe side, the manufacturers demanded that the vaccines should be transported within a range of minus 20 to minus 80 degrees. Such specifications could be necessary across the entire supply chain.

In a study with management consultancy McKinsey, Swiss Post examined obstacles to the gigantic distribution campaign and examined solutions. “Once a safe and effective vaccine has been developed, transport and logistics appear to be the next challenges in the fight against Covid 19 because of the sensitivity of a new agent to environmental influences,” it says. “It is not a trivial matter to ensure that such a vital consignment can be transported and delivered worldwide at minus 80 degrees,” says Busch.

That the required temperature is maintained must be completely documented – for example using sensors. Some of the vaccines currently being tested have such temperature specifications in clinical tests. It is still unclear what requirements will ultimately be necessary for a vaccine. “We still have to confirm the stability data for our vaccine candidate Covid-19,” said Curevac: “But we are confident that we can achieve competitive data.” It would be easier if a vaccine could be delivered in the range between two and minus eight degrees.

15,000 FLIGHTS, 100,000 PALLETS, TEN BILLION CANS



“Given the mortality rates, it is of course very important to distribute the vaccine quickly,” says Busch. The Bonn-based company assumes that around 100,000 pallets will have to be transported, which would require around 15,000 flights. “You always have to know where a pallet is,” reports Busch. There must be special refrigerators in the warehouses. “We have to ensure that millions of shipments do not have to be destroyed due to insufficiently secured supply chains.”

The distribution is also a challenge in view of the fact that air freight capacities have shrunk during the Corona crisis. The industry also uses passenger machines. Due to the effects of the pandemic, these are now operating significantly less. The transport containers would also have to be equipped with cooling elements or dry ice, depending on the temperature requirements. All of this requires extensive planning in order to avoid bottlenecks, according to the study. For example, the amount of dry ice that can be transported in an airplane is limited for safety reasons.



Busch is not worried about the transport capacities: In such a challenge, the big airlines would make their machines available. “We are in regular contact,” she says. There will be no bottlenecks in the transport of protective clothing from Asia like at the beginning of the pandemic. “That was a one-time event.”

The delivery presents particular challenges, especially in areas with a warm climate, in which the logistics are only limited to complying with cold chains. Parts of Africa, South America and Asia are difficult to reach. The distribution and availability of dry ice could play a central role here. Governments are also asked to build uninterrupted cold chains under difficult conditions. Here and in preparation for new pandemics, cooperation between administration and companies is advisable.

“The big logisticians will work together to ensure that the vaccines are delivered to the people as quickly as possible,” says Busch, with a view to the current crisis. UPS said the US package giant was working with a pharmaceutical company to transport vaccines at minus 80 degrees. A competitor has secured access to contingents for transports at minus 20 degrees. FedEx said the company had expanded capacity for highly refrigerated drugs. The Post has 160 warehouses, which also offer the conditions for extreme cooling. Around 9,000 employees are specialists here.

rtr