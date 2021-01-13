Argentina is the Latin American nation that has made the fastest progress in vaccination against Covid-19. The country has applied more than 100,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and expects to receive 20 million more doses in March. On the other hand, Costa Rica began its vaccination day on December 24 and expects to inoculate some 3.7 million inhabitants, however, the Government has received criticism for the pace of the process. Meanwhile, Mexico is making progress in immunizing health personnel and in February plans to start vaccinating older adults. .