The handling of the pandemic has seriously affected the popularity of some leaders in South America. In Argentina, where its president had been in office for a few months when the first case of Covid-19 was presented, the approval of Alberto Fernández is below 40%. In Ecuador, some pollsters place Lenín Moreno’s popularity below 10% within days of completing his term. And in Chile, where the vaccination process came to be among the top three in the world, consultants place the approval of Sebastián Piñera at around 14%. .

