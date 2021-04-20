For the second year in a row, Ramadan celebrations have been marred by Covid-19. In Lebanon, restrictions to control contagion imply curfews and prohibiting mass gatherings in mosques and public places. Egypt, for its part, has relaxed its restrictions compared to last year, allowing prayers in mosques with limited time and capacity. And in Iran, Muslims celebrate the event amid an upsurge in the pandemic, which has prompted authorities to impose semi-lockdowns in several cities in the country. .

