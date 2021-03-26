



© France 24

In China, a law passed in 2020, and which comes into force this year, obliges couples who want to divorce to share in advance 30 days of “reflection”, a decision that has provoked outrage at the interference of the state in private relationships. In Egypt, an initiative launched by a lawyer proposes “trial marriages” to cope with the high divorce rate. And the Philippines, along with the Vatican, is the only country in the world that has not legalized divorce.