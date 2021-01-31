



In Honduras, Parliament ratified a reform in which abortion is prohibited and “every being that is about to be born is considered born.” In Chile, therapeutic abortion was approved in 2017 but the Congressional Commission for Women and Gender Equality began discussions with a view to its total decriminalization and if approved, it must go to debate in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. In Mexico, President Andrés López Obrador will not send an initiative to Congress to discuss the issue, but has suggested that a popular consultation be held on it.