Russia suspends nuclear deal with US; Turkey registers new earthquake and reduces basic interest rate

In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (19.feb.2023 to 24.feb.2023).

Watch (3min15s):

Joe Biden in Ukraine

On Monday (Feb 20), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, made a surprise visit to Ukraine. He met with Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the Ukrainian government.

Biden spoke alongside Zelensky at the presidential residence and announced $500 million in additional assistance to Ukraine.

In a statement, the US president said that his visit was aimed at reaffirming the commitment of the United States to “Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

New earthquakes in Turkey

On Tuesday (21.Feb), a new earthquake was registered in Turkey. The tremor scored 6.4 on the Richter scale. According to Turkey’s emergency and disaster management authority, 6 people died and nearly 300 were injured.

On Thursday (23.Feb), the Central Bank of Turkey reduced the basic interest rate by 0.5 percentage points. Turkish interest rates are at 8.5%. The monetary authority said the objective is to maintain favorable financial conditions after the earthquakes.

Russia suspends nuclear deal

On Tuesday (Feb 21), the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced that the country will suspend participation in the new strategic arms reduction treaty, known as New Start. The agreement was signed in 2010 with the United States for the two countries to monitor the production of nuclear weapons mutually.

According to Putin, the Russian government needs to understand how the members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) are going to manage their military arsenals before returning to discuss with the United States the resumption of the agreement.

War in Ukraine: 1 year

On Friday (Feb 24), the war in Ukraine completed 1 year. Experts told the Power360 that there is no perspective for the end of the conflict in 2023. In 1 year, Russia annexed 15% of the Ukrainian territory, although there are some regions fighting Russian troops. So far, more than 8,000 Ukrainian civilians have died and at least 13,000 have been injured.

In a video published on social networks, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukrainians are survivors and will win the conflict with Russia.