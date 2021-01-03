D.he prospect of a hike in the snow or a sleigh ride has once again attracted a large number of excursion destinations in Taunus, Rhön and Odenwald this weekend. Especially around the Großer Feldberg there were again numerous day trippers, according to the police, the situation was at least temporarily “chaotic”.

Bernhard Biener Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Hochtaunus district.

The Hochtaunuskreis had already announced before New Year’s Eve that all access routes to the summit region, be it from federal highway 8 or Oberursel-Hohemark, would be closed until January 4th. In addition to traffic overload, there is a risk of ice fall and snow break, which is why hikers should avoid the altitude. For days, the traffic reports on the radio have also been pointing to the closures.

Above all, the dry and relaxed weather on Saturday caused the flow of visitors to swell and the day trippers to look for alternative routes. As in the days before, the streets of the Koenigsteiner district of Falkenstein were blocked. “The residents can no longer go shopping,” a police spokeswoman described the situation. Therefore, the Königsteiner Ordnungsamt blocked the access roads to Falkenstein and only allowed residents of the district through.

Motorists displeasure

In the course of the urgent responsibility, the police also blocked the B 8 between Königstein and the exit to Schloßborn. The main road was also parked and could no longer fulfill its function as a thoroughfare. The connecting roads between Glashütten and Schmitten also remained closed.

In addition to the police and the public order office, volunteers from the road traffic watch have been on duty for days to monitor the closures. Accordingly, they often feel the displeasure of drivers. As the police now reported, on New Year’s Day a traffic watch employee was insulted by a driver who wanted to clear the barrier on the road between Schmitten-Oberreifenberg and Sandplacken with his co-driver.