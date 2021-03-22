D.he severe flooding in southeast Australia has forced thousands of people in and around Sydney to evacuate their homes. According to the authorities, there were 20 evacuation orders by Monday. According to the Prime Minister of the state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, 18,000 people were brought to safety, of which 15,000 in the coastal region north of Sydney and 3,000 in west Sydney.

In Australia there is already talk of a “flood of the century”. In the area around Port Macquarie, about 350 kilometers north of Sydney, it had rained almost 900 liters per square meter in some places in six days. This corresponds to about one and a half times the annual rainfall in Berlin. “I’ve never seen rain like this before. I’ve worked on many floods and this is the biggest I’ve ever dealt with in my career, “New South Wales chief of civil protection Shane Cribb told ABC national radio about the situation in Port Macquarie.

According to the Australian Minister for Emergency Management, David Littleproud, the heavy rain could last for two more days. Up to 54,000 New South Wales residents could be affected by the floods. There were a total of 40 flood warnings by Monday. The authorities had already classified the situation in parts of New South Wales as a natural disaster on Sunday. Some places on the central north coast experienced the worst floods since 1929, it said.