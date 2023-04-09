The Ministry of Tourism From queretaro presented recently heto “Around Querétaro in 8 days”, a strategic alliance between the state agency, the municipality of Cadereyta de Montes and the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies, with the objective of promote tourism in the entity.

This tourist package integrates a range of services and attractions to visit the main tourist spots in the region.

The head of Tourism, Adriana Vega Vázquez Mellado, stressed that the “Tour of Querétaro in 8 days” is intended to consolidate a local supply chain of tourism service providers, which entails benefits for large hotel chains and restaurants, as well as for small producers, artisans and traditional cooks.

Furthermore, this initiative generates new attractive products for travelers National and international.

This tourist package includes tourist attractions and services in the four tourist regions of the entity, including the six Magical Towns, the city and the various Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, and the iconic natural sites of Querétaro.

Also, search attract new markets, such as scientific tourism and astronomical observationas well as the sighting of endemic flora and fauna, in municipalities such as Cadereyta and Ezequiel Montes.

The National President of the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies, Eduardo Paniagua Morales, highlighted that this type of alliances allow you to change the type of traveler who visits the destinations from the interior of the states, going from receiving visitors without staying overnight, to tourists who can stay several nights.

These tour packages can be purchased through all travel agencies affiliated with the association.

(With information from Diario de Querétaro)