Legend has it that on Christmas Eve it is possible to milk the hens, which then deliver a delicious drink: eggnog. If you’ve ever heard this story, know that it is absolutely false. We have just invented it. Indeed, hens are oviparous: they lay eggs and do not breastfeed. But where does eggnog come from?

A recipe born in the Middle Ages in East Anglia

This is a human invention, of course! To obtain it, you have to mix milk with an egg (chicken) yolk, add spices and, according to taste, an alcohol. There are ultimately hundreds of variations in the world! The original version would have been born in the Middle Ages in East Anglia, which could encourage suspicion, but let’s move on. The beverage, which is drunk most of the time hot, is immediately considered as a very caloric fortifier and useful for facing winter. Its recipe will very quickly cross the Channel to be taken over by the doctors of France, who will offer it to two kings on their deathbed. But Saint Louis, in 1270, like his grandson Philippe le Bel, in 1314, refused the mixture because of the day of fasting. And then, bang, they went from life to death. But we won’t go so far as to say that a good eggnog would have saved them. Though…

A drink praised by literature

Great grandmother’s remedy to cope with cold, fever and cough, eggnog is still sold in pharmacies as a restorative today (well, in some countries). It is even still given, without alcohol, to infants who have difficulty gaining weight. This was the case with my own mother, moreover, who told me about it. But we go astray. A little serious. Let us therefore quote Gustave Flaubert, to gain height, who, in Madame Bovary, depicts a pharmacist. Mr. Homais, that’s his name, likes to make eggnog as an energy drink. Here is the sentence: “Justin came to get him for some eggnog he had to make.” We can clearly see in this short extract all the genius of the writer. Guy de Maupassant is not to be outdone in Boule de suif. What does the innkeeper say? “You will place my eggnog in front of the fire. What a harmonious arrangement of the words! And finally, because it is enough with literature, the nanny of Antigone, by Jean Anouilh, has this famous line: “Chicken milk to make them strong! Eggnog is thus a highly literary beverage, in addition to being that of dead kings and very living babies.

With or without alcohol, infinitely available

But, if it was still prescribed by French doctors in the 18th century e century, it is above all as a Christmas drink that it is known today, especially in North America. But not only: in Chile, we find cola de mono (translates to “monkey tail” in French) which takes the recipe for eggnog by adding a brandy, coffee, cinnamon and cloves. The Venezuelan Ponche Crema is very close, as is the Mexican Rompope. In Italy, put Marsala.

In Scotland, whiskey. And in Guadeloupe, we put lime, vanilla and nutmeg: it is chodo, which is served at baptisms and weddings. Even stronger versions in alcohol exist: it is the Dutch advocaat, which is straightforward a liqueur, and the Lombard bombardino, very hot and very loaded, which is drunk on the ski slopes. Note that cold and alcohol-free, eggnog is quite similar… to custard. You were told to beware.