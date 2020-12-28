The head of state Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed at the same post, have one thing in common. Let us clarify at the outset, this is not the presidency of Venezuela. The two men will not meet around a table to share a tasty moment specific to the end of the year festivities. But it’s a safe bet that they will taste, each on their own, a very steaming hallaca.

A golden pavement erected to the rank of national pride

This corn dough turnover filled with meat, vegetables, dried fruits or condiments is the Christmas dish par excellence. This dish, delicately wrapped in a plantain leaf and then cooked in water, is eaten from the Andes to the great plains of the south. In a divided, politically ultra-polarized nation, the hallaca achieves the feat of transcending social classes. It occupies a central place in the menus of December and is devoured as well on the heights of the popular barrios of Caracas as in the sanitized buildings of the rich and upscale East. From the first days of December, friends and families get together to prepare whole shipments of this golden pavement full of flavors, erected to the rank of national pride. Because, we cannot repeat it enough, we do not laugh with the hallaca.

The art of cooking the famous yellow grains

The following recipe will certainly be the subject of multiple criticisms as the composition and cooking variations are numerous, and the purists of this product, picky and sensitive. Hallaca has long been associated with the era of colonization. He said to himself that the slaves and the first peoples, who served the large landowners, mixed with their corn dough, the “leftovers” of their masters’ feasts. Enough to choke many historians who recall that the Indians mastered the art of cooking the famous yellow grains long before the arrival of Europeans. The origin therefore dates back to pre-Columbian times, but this slipper would have evolved over time with the incorporation of spices brought back by the colonists.

The etymology of the word hallaca is also subject to many diametrically opposed theses. The natives called him Hayaco Iritari. Some assume that the term comes from the Guarani “ayua” or “ayuar”, or mix. Still others see it as a melting pot of ancestral times and the time of the conquistadors: Alla (over there, in Spanish) would be equivalent to the stew of meat and spices that is added to the corn paste, and aca (here, still in Spanish) to the famous herbaceous plant that the Indians worshiped. As for the banana leaf, it would be a heritage of African origins. The gastronome and writer Miro Popic reconciles all these beautiful people in his book, The cake that we are. “Since when have we been Venezuelans? “ he asks before answering his question himself: “Since we eat hallacas”.

They therefore adorn Christmas tables, with Russian salad, roast pork and ham bread. Rum or gnaule cream is never far away. A host will never fail to ask the famous question: “What’s the best hallaca?” ” before all the guests answer in unison: “My mom’s hallaca! “. Enough to ignite discussions until the end of the night.

