What you will read here is just gossip. When a dish comes to us from the ages, it is like a tale or a legend: who can verify that the story is true? Thus, no one can certify the essence of panettone, which will be on Christmas tables in Italy. We know that at the origin of a culinary creation, we often find an error. Thus, Cambrai has its stupidity, a candy born from the blunder of an apprentice.

Dried fruits, honey and a hint of myth

Legend has it that during the XV e century, the banquet of Milanese Duke Ludovico il Moro was almost spoiled. The chef of the Sforza family had burnt the cake. The 12-year-old kitchen boy Toni then decided to make available the little yeast he had reserved to bake a Christmas cake. It was mixed with other ingredients to make a light meal, saving the nobles’ meal. Thus was born the panettone, the “pan di Toni” (Toni’s bread) …

Unless the panettone is, in fact, “pane novità” (new bread). In this case, the paternity must be attributed to Ughetto, falconer of the same Ludovico il Moro. We are still in the 15th century, and Ughetto pays court to Algisa, the daughter of a baker whose business is in decline. So he sells the hawks he steals to the duke to buy the ingredients, the honey, the butter. And he is preparing a delicious pastry which would have earned him the indulgence of the Duke, who is said to have forgiven him for his theft.

We will wonder about the omnipresence of Ludovico il Moro in the legends concerning the panettone, eaten on the other side of the Alps to celebrate the birth of Little Jesus. All the more so if we know that this same Ludovico is the one who commissioned Leonardo da Vinci for the famous painting the Lord’s Supper, which represents the last meal of Christ with the apostles before being carried on the cross.

More than a brioche, a symbol of equality

In this period of truce for confectioners, no more gossip. What are we sure of? Panettone is a business of humble people. Since the IX e century, for Christmas, in northern Italy, families cut slices of bread that is more nutritious than usual. And in the XIV e century, class division is raging. The bakers follow the instructions all year round: for the poor, millet bread; to the rich, sandwich bread. Only one exception is made: at Christmas, when bakers offer all their customers, rich or poor, the same quality bread, made from wheat flour and, they say, butter and grapes. The reader of Humanity who has just reveled, on December 25 of panettone, will therefore be happy to know that he has gathered with his family around a bread symbol of equality. The panettone would come from this tradition of Christmas bread.

In a register of the college of Borromeo, one finds, on December 23, 1599, the purchases of the ingredients which made it possible to serve to the students their spiced brioche. Some see it as the first historical mention of panettone. What revive a quarrel of steeple. Because the college in question is in Pavia, and not in Milan. Rest assured: the Milanese bourgeoisie has indeed got their hands on the panettone. The pastry chef Angelo Motta has been producing it industrially since 1919 and, since 2003, the mark has been registered by the Milan Chamber of Commerce to ensure that it is made… “artisanal”!

Panettone is evolving, like Italy. We do not know if this is the effect of confinement, but, on the other side of the Alps, it is reported that this year more than others, the pastry chefs have allowed themselves certain additions to the recipe: grappa, beer, moscato and even vermouth.

Panettone also travels, with Italians going around the world in search of better fortune. In America, the United Kingdom or Australia, it is found on the tables. In Argentina, where a large part of the population has Italian roots, it is called “pan dulce”. Sweet bread, but also sweet bread. Sweet as the holidays.

The panettone recipe

Ingredients. 500g of flour, 160g of soft butter, 20g of melted butter, 120g of candied fruit, 12cl of lukewarm milk, 12cl of lukewarm water, 150g of raisins, 2 eggs, 2 egg yolks , 75 g of cane sugar, 15 g of yeast, 1 pinch of salt.

Preparation.

♦ The panettone mold should be buttered. Parchment paper must be installed inside. To start, mix the flour and salt, then incorporate the yeast, which should have been previously diluted in water and milk. The dough should be kneaded for a minute, before incorporating, one after the other, the two eggs. The dough should rest under a tea towel for 30 minutes.

♦ Then wake up the dough by incorporating the egg yolks, cane sugar and soft butter. This time the dough should be kneaded for 5 minutes. New 2 hour break. Place the dough in cling film.

♦ It’s time to add the raisins and candied fruit, and mix again. Place the dough in the mold and leave for 1 hour. Finally, brush the top of the panettone with melted butter. It is possible to make a cross or stripes with a knife. Baking is 40 minutes in an oven at 200 ° C.