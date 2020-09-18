Coronavirus: The speed of corona infection cases has started increasing once again worldwide. More than three lakh new cases have come in the world for the second consecutive day. At the same time, the figure of those who died from Corona has reached beyond nine and a half million. In the last 24 hours, 3 lakh 6 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 5 thousand 432 people have lost their lives. It is a matter of relief that more than 20 million people have been cured.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-three million people worldwide have been infected with corona. Out of this, 9 lakh 50 thousand (3.13%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 20 lakh (73%) patients have been cured. There are more than 73 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, more than 68 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 45 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 35 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 6,874,061, Death- 202,191

: Case- 6,874,061, Death- 202,191 India : Case- 5,212,686, Death- 84,404

: Case- 5,212,686, Death- 84,404 Brazil : Case- 4,457,443, Death- 135,031

: Case- 4,457,443, Death- 135,031 Russia : Case – 1,085,281, Death – 19,061

: Case – 1,085,281, Death – 19,061 Peru : Case- 744,400, Death- 31,051

: Case- 744,400, Death- 31,051 Colombia : Case- 743,945, Death- 23,665

: Case- 743,945, Death- 23,665 Mexico : Case- 680,931, Death- 71,978

: Case- 680,931, Death- 71,978 South Africa Case- 655,572, Death- 15,772

Case- 655,572, Death- 15,772 Spain : Case- 625,651, Death- 30,405

: Case- 625,651, Death- 30,405 Argentina: Case- 601,713, Death- 12,460

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 2 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 70 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). A total of 4.30 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

