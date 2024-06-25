Home page World

Population data is important for the state financial equalization and also for local planning – for example when it comes to housing and daycare places. New data now provides a surprise.

Berlin – Germany currently has around 83 million inhabitants – about 1.6 percent less than previously assumed. This is shown by the first data from the 2022 census, which were published in Berlin.

In its January estimate, the Federal Statistical Office had assumed that around 84.7 million people were currently staying in Germany in the medium term. According to the 2022 census, however, only around 82.7 million people lived in Germany on May 15, 2022. That is around 1.4 million fewer residents than previously assumed on the basis of the official population forecast, as the President of the Federal Statistical Office, Ruth Brand, explained.

The census determines the population figures of all 10,786 municipalities in Germany. In 56 percent of these municipalities, there were at least one percent fewer people on May 15, 2022. The census is also about correcting mistakes, said Brand, which is “quite normal.” According to the new data, Germany’s population grew by around 2.5 million inhabitants between the 2011 and 2022 census.

Population figure for Cologne significantly revised downwards

According to the information, the deviation was particularly large for Cologne, where 5.6 percent fewer people lived on the reference date than expected. But Cologne remains a city of one million, said Thomas Gößl, President of the Bavarian State Office for Statistics. The smallest percentage deviation in the population of the major cities was in Munich, where there were two percent fewer residents in May 2022 than previously thought.

Only in Bremen and Saarland was the population larger in May 2022 than previously assumed. In Bremen, 1.9 percent more people lived than according to previous data. In Saarland, the increase was 1.8 percent. In Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg, however, the population was 3.5 percent lower than expected. The statisticians determined an increase of 0.9 percent compared to the previously assumed data for the number of inhabitants of Dortmund.

Fewer foreigners than previously thought

According to the information, around 71 percent of the nationwide deviations from the population projection affect the foreign population. According to the 2022 census, around 10.9 million foreigners lived in Germany on May 15, 2022 – almost a million fewer than previously officially reported. One reason for this is that some foreigners have not deregistered in Germany, for example if they are spending their retirement abroad, said Gößl. He also referred to the “high mobility due to the refugee movement of 2015”, which is not easy for statisticians to depict. A large proportion of the war refugees who came to Germany after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine are already included in the census data.

Ruth Brand, President of the Federal Statistical Office, announces the results of the 2022 census. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Brand said the cut-off date fell “in a turbulent time.” The census records all people who have their regular place of residence in Germany. They are located regionally based on where they have their main residence.

“With all political, social and economic challenges, we rely on reliable facts,” said Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). With the results of the 2022 census, the federal and state statistical offices have now created an important up-to-date database.

Next census 2031

According to the Federal Statistical Office, the next round of the census is planned for 2031. However, the statisticians say they will then rely even more heavily on existing data from registers than in the previous survey. For the 2022 census, around 10.3 million people were also interviewed in a household survey. The census was originally planned for 2021. Due to the corona pandemic, it was postponed to the following year. The costs for the 2022 census were estimated at around 1.5 billion euros. Which data must be collected in Germany and at what frequency also depends on the corresponding requirements of the European Union. dpa