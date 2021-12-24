Home page world

divide

A booster vaccination in the Corona vaccination center Berlin-Tegel. © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

It’s not a record, but the rate of vaccination in Germany is still at a high level.

Berlin – Even on the day before Christmas Eve, numerous people in Germany picked up the protective spades against the corona virus.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 710,000 vaccinations were administered on Thursday, 561,000 of which were so-called booster vaccinations to refresh the vaccination protection (as of Friday / 10.16 a.m.). The previous record was set on December 15th with a total of 1.6 million cans.

At least 58.9 million people have been vaccinated twice or have received a single vaccination from Johnson & Johnson. That is 70.8 percent of the total population. At least 29.8 million people have also received a “booster”.

more on the subject 58 million people vaccinated against Corona at least once DIW proposes rent tax for Berlin For the time being, the supplier Mitgas is not accepting any new natural gas customers

On the RKI dashboard, it is pointed out that the vaccination rates are to be understood as minimum vaccination rates, “since 100% coverage cannot be achieved by the reporting system”. The Robert Koch Institute assumes that the actual vaccination rate is up to five percentage points higher. dpa