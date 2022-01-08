Home page world

divide

A vaccination doctor gives a boy a dose of vaccine in a children’s vaccination ward. © Bernd Weißbrod / dpa

Friday was another big vaccination day in Germany. 71.8 percent of the population now have full basic protection, 42.3 percent the “booster”.

Berlin – In Germany, at least 648,000 vaccine doses against Corona were administered on Friday. This came out on Saturday from data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

This means that at least 59.7 million people in Germany (71.8 percent of the population) now have full basic protection with the mostly necessary second injection.

At least 35.1 million people (42.3 percent) received an additional booster vaccination. At the top here is Saarland (50.8 percent), with Saxony bringing up the rear (33.4 percent). This third dose is now considered to be important for effective protection against the more contagious virus variant Omikron.

more on the subject 58 million people vaccinated against Corona at least once High incidence of corona: Unvaccinated especially affected Atlanta is still missing a victory for the MLB title

In addition, there are usually some late registrations for vaccinations. At least 595,189 doses against Corona were administered in Germany on Thursday.

According to the RKI, around 62 million people (74.5 percent) have received at least one dose of vaccine so far. The federal government is aiming for a mark of 80 percent by the end of January, after January 7th was initially mentioned as the target.

According to statistics, 21.2 million people (25.5 percent) have not been vaccinated so far. Among them, however, are around four million children under the age of four for whom no vaccine has yet been approved. dpa