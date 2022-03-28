Despite the new rounds of negotiations that are taking place these days, the destruction continues in Ukraine. One of the territories hardest hit by bombs is Mariupol, where nearly 5,000 civilians have been killed during the invasion. And where around 160,000 people are still trapped without water, electricity or heating. “It is impossible to live because there is nothing,” denounced its mayor, Vadim Boichenko, on Monday, who lamented that “under fire” it is very difficult to evacuate. In fact, the authorities stated that during the day on Monday they would not open humanitarian corridors due to “possible provocations” by the Russian Army.

The anti-aircraft alarms sounded again this Monday in several cities, where various bombings were registered in Lutsk, Rivne and Yitomir, in the east of the country, as well as in the capital, kyiv, and Kharkov. The missiles hit an oil depot, said the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Pohulyayko, which confirms the Ukrainian government’s investigations that the Russian Army is working on a new strategy that involves eliminating its food stores and crude in order to strangle its offensive ability. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky’s team plans to distribute the food and fuel to mobile depots to make them more difficult to attack.

Pohulyayko explained that “the cruise missile” that hit the Lutsk oil warehouse “was fired from the side of the Republic of Belarus” and explained that it was flying at a low altitude, so the radar could not fix it. So far the attack has not caused any casualties.

The eastern part of the country also sounded the alarm. In Lugansk the invaders attacked the city of Rubizhne, where a residential building was damaged. The head of the Military District, Sergei Gaidai, confirmed deaths, without specifying the figure, and one wounded who was hospitalized.