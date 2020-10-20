In the last 24 hours in the country, 46,790 new cases of corona have been registered and 587 patients died. Now the total number of infected in the country has reached 75 lakh 97 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 15 thousand 197 patients have died. The number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 48 thousand.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has regretted the statement given to BJP leader and former minister Imarti Devi. Although Kamal Nath has said that the BJP is diverting attention from the real issues, but I will not let them succeed. Kamal Nath during a rally called BJP candidate and former minister Imrati Devi as an item.

Railways will operate 392 festival special trains between today and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season. During Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains will be run to other destinations including Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow to cater to the increasing demand of travelers due to holidays.

An militant has killed a terrorist in an encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. At present, the firing is closed and search operation is going on in search of terrorists. Two to three terrorists are feared hidden. The encounter started in the Melhora area of ​​Shopian last evening.

A team of ABP News ‘Kaun Banega Chief Minister’ was attacked by some anti-social elements in Arwal, Bihar yesterday. In the program, there was a gathering of workers of BJP, JDU, RJD and other parties. The attackers also tried to scramble with anchor Akhilesh Anand.

