People are looking for flood victims. © Ricardo Garcia Vilanova/AP/dpa

The number of victims of the floods in Libya has varied widely for days. The WHO is trying to bring some clarity to the chaos with information about the death certificates issued.

Benghazi – According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 4,000 fatalities have been identified following the flood disaster in Libya. Death certificates have been issued for 3,958 people who died, the WHO said.

This number is expected to rise as search and rescue teams recover more bodies. A group of Libyan data analysts and researchers also came to around 4,000 confirmed victims in a recent count on Saturday.

There have been contradictory reports for days about the number of deaths, including in the hard-hit city of Darna. They fluctuated between around 5,000 and up to 11,000. The government in the east of the civil war country put the number of officially registered deaths at 3,166. On Friday, their health minister Othman Abdel Jalil declared only his own figures to be valid from now on. The number of 3,166 deaths is likely to rise. A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Libya said it was still too early to provide reliable death figures.

Concern about possible health effects for the population grew, especially in Darna. By Saturday, around 150 cases of diarrhea had been reported. The head of the Center for Disease Control, Haidar al-Sajih, cited contaminated drinking water as the reason. The center has declared an emergency for at least a year in the flood areas. In other countries, diseases and epidemics sometimes broke out even nine months after a disaster.

The center proposed dividing the city of Darna, with about 100,000 residents, into three zones: a particularly “affected zone” with only limited access. There is also a “vulnerable zone” that women and children should not enter, but which the (male) head of a family can inhabit. And finally, a “safe zone” that is not affected by the floods and where displaced people can stay. Under no circumstances should the drinking water be used because it has mixed with wastewater. “The situation will not be over in a week or a month,” al-Sajih said.

Medical supplies reach Libya

Meanwhile, 29 tons of medical supplies arrived in Benghazi on Saturday. This means that almost 250,000 people can receive medical care, according to WHO. These include vital medicines for chronic and communicable diseases as well as material for wound care and emergency operations as well as body bags. The material goes to clinics and practices in the region.

Depending on the route, it is between 300 and 400 kilometers from Benghazi to the partially destroyed city of Darna. According to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Federation (IFRC), there is only one motorable access road following the severe flooding. The new supplies were flown to Benghazi from a WHO warehouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A first delivery of a similar size had already been brought to the disaster area from WHO camps in Libya.

According to the WHO, more than 9,000 people are still missing. At least 35,000 would have lost their accommodation. dpa