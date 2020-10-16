Coronavirus: The wave of corona infection is once again seen worldwide. Due to this, the number of infected is increasing every day in the world at record level. For the first time, a record 3.97 lakh corona cases have increased in 24 hours. Earlier, on October 14, the maximum number of cases was 3.82 lakh. 6,099 people have also died due to this dangerous disease on the previous day. In the case of the most affected countries, India comes second.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-nine million people worldwide have been infected with corona so far. Out of this, 11 lakh 2 thousand people have lost their lives, while 2 crore 93 lakh patients have been cured. There are more than 86 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

List of top 10 infected countries

America ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far 82 lakh 15 thousand people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 65 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, the third country affected by Corona, Brazil has received only 29 thousand cases in 24 hours. More than 73 lakh people have become corona infected in India, which has reached number-2 in corona cases in the world.

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 85 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). Nearly 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

