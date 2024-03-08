Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/08/2024 – 15:55

Gunmen attacked schools in Kaduna state and took hundreds of students, including children under the age of 12. Gunmen kidnapped almost 300 students in Nigeria this Thursday (07/03), after attacks on schools in Kaduna state, in the center north of the country.

The attacks occurred on Thursday morning in the village of Kuriga, when approximately 100 armed men surrounded a group of students and teachers and pushed them into a forest. Some managed to escape.

This Friday, security forces searched a vast region of forests used as a hideout by armed criminal groups. “All security agencies are doing their best to rescue the children,” said a Kaduna police spokesperson.

“From what we could gather at the school, more than 280 students were kidnapped by the bandits, who were on motorcycles and fired shots during the attack,” said the deputy secretary of the Kaduna regional office of the NGO Civil Society Action Coalition for Education for All, Farouk Alhassan.

“This incident is bad for education, it is bad for the future. Yesterday was a very sad day for all actors in the education sector”, lamented Alhassan. A civil rights activist who tried to follow the group and save some of the children ended up being killed.

Most serious incident in a decade

Professor Sani Abdullahi, who claimed to be among the victims who were surrounded by the attackers, estimated that the initial group taken into the forest was around 700 people. He told a local broadcaster that the total number of missing students was 287. Among those kidnapped were around 100 children aged 12 and under.

According to Abdullahi, the missing were initially 187 students from a secondary school and 125 from an elementary school. Of these, 25 would have been found. This Friday, the number of missing students was still 287 boys and girls and one teacher.

The kidnapping sparked outrage around the world. The human rights NGO Amnesty International (AI) launched an appeal to the Nigerian authorities to “safely rescue the students and punish the alleged attackers”.

“Schools should be safe places and no child should have to choose between their education and their life. Nigerian authorities must take immediate action to prevent attacks on schools and protect children's lives and their right to education,” AI said in a post on the X social network.

The kidnapping is the most serious in Nigeria in a decade. In 2014, the Islamist militia Boko Haram abducted dozens of schoolgirls from a school in the village of Chibok, in the northeastern state of Borno, in an incident that shocked the world.

There are also other smaller groups that carry out kidnappings in northern Nigeria. The criminals' objective is to carry out extortion, forcefully recruit students or use them as sexual slaves.

Security flaws

In recent months, smaller groups, mostly women and children, have been targeted for kidnappings in Kaduna. In Borno, last month, around 200 people, according to UN estimates, were taken by armed men. The exact number of people kidnapped is not yet known.

“I am confident that the victims will be rescued,” said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who was elected last year on a promise to put an end to kidnappings. “No other scenario is acceptable to me or the families.”

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Residents of the region attribute the kidnappings to criminals operating in the region, carrying out kidnappings as a way of demanding large sums of money in remote villages in the central and northwestern regions of Nigeria.

Kidnappings from schools have decreased since the beginning of last year, but analysts and activists say that security gaps and structural conditions that make this type of crime possible still persist.

rc (EFE, DPA, AP)