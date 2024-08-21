Home World

At least 28 people died in the bus accident in Iran. © Iranian state television/AP/dpa

Serious accidents are a common occurrence in Iran during the travel season. Now a tragedy has occurred involving Pakistani pilgrims. Investigators have an idea why this happened.

Tehran – At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims have died in a serious bus accident in Iran. 23 other people were injured in the accident in the central province of Yasd, the state news agency Irna reported. 14 of the injured passengers are in a critical condition.

According to the state agency, the pilgrims were on their way to Iraq on Tuesday evening for the important Arbain commemoration festival for Shiites. A photo published by Irna showed a badly damaged bus lying on its roof and a partially collapsed building front in the background. According to Irna, the dead and injured will be flown back to their homeland in Pakistan.

According to initial findings, the reason for the accident was a technical failure of the brakes on a steep stretch of road, reported Irna, citing the head of the local traffic police. The driver lost control of the bus.

Prime Minister speaks out

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences on social media. “I have instructed our (diplomatic) mission in Tehran to provide all possible assistance to the affected families,” Sharif wrote on the X platform.

Arbain is a Shiite Islamic commemoration ceremony that takes place 40 days after Ashura and mourns the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, and his companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680. At that time, disputes about the rightful successor to Mohammed had broken out. This conflict eventually gave rise to the two major branches of Islam, the Sunnis and the Shiites. Millions of Shiites from all over the world flock to Iraq every year.

Every year, millions of pilgrims flock to Iraq for the Arbain festival of mourning. (Symbolic image) © Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

In Iran, serious accidents occur again and again, especially during the travel season. dpa