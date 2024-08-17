Home World

Thousands flock to the rock and pop festival “Highfield” at Störmthal Lake. Then two gondolas on a Ferris wheel catch fire – and the party mood changes.

Großpösna – After the fire on a Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, the main question is how the accident with two dozen injuries could have happened. “The scene of the fire has been cordoned off. The criminal investigation department has begun investigations and is considering the deployment of a fire investigator,” said police spokeswoman Josephine Sader.

At around 9 p.m., one of the Ferris wheel’s 24 gondolas caught fire. The fire then spread to a second gondola. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened in those minutes. According to police, around 25 people were injured – four of them suffered burns and one sustained injuries from a fall. The other injured people, including first responders and at least four police officers, were examined in hospital for possible smoke poisoning.

The police were unable to provide any information on the age and gender of the injured. The exact number of injured people has not yet been determined, the spokeswoman said.

The two gondolas that caught fire were destroyed by the fire. It remains unclear how many people were riding the Ferris wheel at the time of the fire. The gondolas are usually occupied by a maximum of four people.

Artists dismayed

“I am absolutely appalled by the Ferris wheel fire during my show at Highfield,” wrote rapper Ski Aggu on Instagram. He was told over headphones that he should not cancel his performance at the festival under any circumstances to avoid mass panic. “Thank you all for staying so calm and preventing something worse from happening,” he wrote to his fans. He wished everyone affected a speedy recovery.

Festival continues after two-hour interruption

The rock and pop festival at Störmthaler See, attended by around 30,000 guests, was interrupted for around two hours. The show then continued with a performance by rapper Cro. dpa