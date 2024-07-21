AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/21/2024 – 20:52

Around 20,000 people, according to police estimates, protested in the streets of Palma de Mallorca this Sunday (21) against mass tourism, calling for changes in the tourism model on this island, the largest in the Spanish Mediterranean archipelago of the Balearics.

Protesters carried multicolored flags along the city’s most touristy streets, as part of a new wave of protests against mass tourism in Spain.

“Mallorca is not for sale” and “SOS residents: Stop tourism” or “Digital nomads go home” were some of the protesters’ slogans, among which was also “It’s not tourismphobia, it’s numbers: 1,232,014 inhabitants, 18 million tourists”.

According to the first assessment by representatives of the central government, around 12,000 people protested in the Balearic Islands.

But local media reported that organizers had registered 50,000 participants. Police later said 20,000 people had joined the protest.

Manuel de la Calle, a doctor in commerce and tourism, said that “what needs to be done is for local authorities to regain control of tourism activity.”

The protests were called by around 80 organizations and social groups demanding limits on mass tourism in the Balearics, whose main islands are Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

“From a practical point of view, it must be considered a legitimate economic activity. But an economic activity that will end up having regulations similar to hotels,” said architect and urban planner Jose Maria Ezquiaga.

“It is up to the community of property owners to establish the rules of the game and whether or not certain formats are acceptable,” he added.

Last year, a record 17.8 million people visited the Balearic Islands, from Spain and other countries.