“If the sardines came out on Wednesday, with rain and cold, how can we not go out?” This Friday the president of the Sardinera Group, José Antonio Sánchez, had it so clear when he was asked about the weather forecast, and the possibility of rain during the celebration of the Burial of the Sardine parade, which will begin this afternoon, from at 8:30 p.m. on San Juan de la Cruz Avenue, in the Infante neighborhood, and will end at Plaza Díez de Revenga. A parade that will be the finishing touch to the 2022 Spring Festival, after the burning of the Sardine, already at dawn, in the Plaza de Martínez Tornel.

Around 2,000 people will participate in the parade on Saturday, with some seventy entertainment groups coming from various towns in the Region and from Spanish and European cities. These will precede the 23 floats of the sardine groups, on which more than 370 members will ride. These will throw thousands of toys and souvenirs of the Burial to the tens of thousands of people who will witness the procession through the streets of Murcia.

“There will be important news that will surprise everyone,” said Raúl Martínez, from the organization of the Sardinera Association.

Among the guests is the Italian band Frústica, who will wink at Ukraine (a group that has not been able to come in the end) wearing the colors of its flag, blue and yellow. From Bolivia, the international group Corporales San Simón will parade, with almost 60 people making up the dance corps. France will provide several shows, such as one with mosquitoes and a giant pink suit illuminated with LED lights, called the Bella Zanka Band Band; or Pegasus, a large horse that will come out accompanied by acrobats, all in white. A “spectacular dragon”, almost 10 meters high, in which the head and eyes move and which breathes fire through its jaws, will close the procession.