Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 21:44

Two men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, the 21st, suspected of stealing around 200 pieces from the Vila Mariana cemetery, in the south of São Paulo. The identities of those arrested have not been revealed. Until the publication of this text, the report of State failed to make contact with the defenses.

The pair were arrested on Avenida Lacerda Franco at 4 am, shortly after committing the crime. According to the State Public Security Department (SSP-SP), the suspects’ vehicles were seized and the stolen items were examined and returned to Consolare, the company that manages the cemetery.

“The case is being registered at the 8th Police District (Brás). Further details will be provided once the registration is complete,” said the SSP early Wednesday evening. In a statement, Consolare said it remains available to contribute with whatever is necessary, and stated that it will reinforce security at the location.

The City Hall, also through a statement, said that the Regulatory Agency for Public Services of the Municipality of São Paulo (SP Regula) is aware of what happened at the Vila Mariana Cemetery and “will initiate an internal investigation process into the incident”.

“The site is already equipped with security cameras, as well as night surveillance. The SP Regula inspection team continues to monitor the case with the concessionaire and the competent authorities,” the note said.