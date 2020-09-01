The epidemic corona virus is at the climax in India after causing worldwide devastation. In the month of August, about two million people in the country have been found infected with Kovid-19, the largest number of cases in a month in any country in the world. Not only this, 28,859 people died during this period, which was 50% more than the last month i.e. lit. In India, 19,87,705 corona virus patients were found during 31 days of August. With this, the record of 19,04,462 cases registered in the US in July was broken. India has recorded the highest number of unsolicited cases in any one month. Talking about deaths, America and Brazil were ahead in August. 31 thousand died in the US and 29,565 in Brazil. Here India is at number three, but this figure does not appear positive from anywhere. If the corona cases are not controlled, the situation may become even more frightening in the coming weeks.

36 lakh crossed cases

Looking at the overall figures, 36.8 lakh patients have been reported in India, while it is comforting that 28.3 lakh people have been cured of the epidemic. There are 7.9 lakh active cases in the country. Talking about active case, only America is ahead. There are currently 25.6 lakh active cases. While India is third in terms of deaths. 1.87 lakh in the US, while 1.2 lakh people have died in Brazil so far. The figure in India is 65,373.

Some relief on mondayOn Monday, 65,968 new cases were reported, which was the lowest number of cases filed on a single day in the previous week. On the other hand, a total of 824 people died in 24 hours, the lowest since 3 August. If seen, around 80 thousand cases were reported on Sunday. In such a situation, there is some relief on Monday due to the arrival of new cases.