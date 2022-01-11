Home page politics

Those affected by the vaccination breakdown in Upper Bavaria can have their antibodies determined free of charge and, if necessary, be vaccinated again. (Symbol picture) © Nicolas Armer / dpa

Breakdown in Upper Bavaria: At the beginning of January, vaccine doses with an expiry date of December 31st were inoculated there. The operating company speaks of human error – and fires two employees.

Ebersberg – In a vaccination center in Upper Bavaria, expired doses of the Biontech vaccine were administered at the beginning of the year. Around 1,800 people are affected, said the managing director of the operating company Tresec, Liam Klages, on request.

Those affected were vaccinated between January 4th and 6th in the vaccination center in Ebersberg, in the Poing branch or by a mobile team. The expiry date of the cans with the batch SDEJ8 had already expired on December 31.

Tresec rules out any damage to health or subsequent effects. A reduced effectiveness of the vaccine with otherwise proper storage and handling is not to be expected and in similar cases has not occurred elsewhere.

Affected people can have antibodies determined

The company spoke of human error and laid off two employees. They had not correctly carried out a service instruction with which the expiry date was calculated after removal from the freezer storage. In the future, the labeling and storage will be monitored even more closely and will be in close contact with the manufacturer and the authorities.

Affected people can have their antibodies determined free of charge at the vaccination center and, if necessary, be vaccinated again. In addition, a hotline has been set up.

There had been a similar case in Cologne. According to the city, the Paul Ehrlich Institute in Langen, Hesse, did not rule out losses in terms of effectiveness, but did not assume a complete loss of the active ingredient. dpa