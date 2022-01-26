Weights for lives. Since the first case detected, approximately 1,546 people have died in Mazatlan from complications related to covid-19. Despite advances in immunization programs, the disease has not ceased to be a danger to public health. During the last week, 13 people died in Mazatlan from the same cause. These figures should be enough to weigh the risk represented by the organization of a massive party, such as the Mazatlan Carnival, in the midst of the worst epidemic that the world has experienced in modern times. But it’s not like that. Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres raises economic arguments to justify his interest in carrying out the massive party. Yesterday, he warned that, if the Carnival is not held, Mazatlan would lose the opportunity to generate an income of 800 million pesos. It also ignores the background. The third wave of infections was preceded by the massive dance he organized to celebrate his re-election to the presidency; and this fourth wave of infections began days after the massive dance he called to say goodbye to the old year on the Olas Altas promenade. On Sunday a citizen consultation will be held to define whether or not to hold the Carnival party. We will have to wait for the results.

Whoever that fails. Just a few days ago, the federal deputy for Morena Juan Torres reiterated the warning that he will take care of the application of the laws and regulations that control the beaches, to protect them from the voracity of the sectors, whoever falls. He specifically referred to the expansion of facilities that a popular restaurant on Mazatlán’s North Beach has made and that maintains the attention of public opinion. And it is that from its beginning, it was said that the new spaces would have a public use. The consent came when the current municipal Economic Development Secretary, Ricardo Velarde, was the manager of the business. Now he assures that the Administration of the restaurant gave it to other investment partners and does not know if there is a demand.

irresponsible trade. Not all the task of epidemiological prevention remains in the hands of the Government. Citizens and the commercial sector must also participate in this. And at least in the latter he has shown a tendency to relax. Proof of this are the 31 infractions applied by the inspectors of the Mayor’s Office of the City Council to the same number of businesses for not abiding by the protocols to keep the chains of contagion cut off. In recent days, EL DEBATE has also documented the removal of filters in Sunday markets where the use of face masks is not required. Attendees are not provided with antibacterial gel and, much less, maintain a healthy distance. This does not help at all the army of doctors who risk their lives every day in the frontal war against the covid-19 pandemic.

The controversial choice. In Escuinapa, the re-election of the head of the Internal Control Body (OIC), Marco Antonio Cásarez Acosta, has become a soap opera. Yesterday, the trustee attorney, José Antonio Prado, called the council again to revoke the re-election of Cásarez Acosta, warning that it has been illegal, since it was proposed by the councilor, Rocío Guadalupe Casillas, and not by him. But there was no reconsideration of act number 4, in which the re-election of Cásarez Acosta as head of the OIC is reiterated.