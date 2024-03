Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a session of the Israeli Parliament. | Photo: EFE/Abir Sultan

Around 15,000 Israelis joined a march this Saturday that arrived in Jerusalem to demand a truce agreement with Hamas that allows the return of people still held captive in the Gaza Strip.

The march began last Wednesday in Reim, home of the music festival where Hamas massacred around 360 people on October 7, and reached Jerusalem this Saturday afternoon. Protesters intend to head to Paris Square, in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

After four days of walking, protesters at the entrance to Jerusalem read the names of the 130 hostages still in the Palestinian enclave, around 30 of whom are presumed dead.

Several thousand people are expected to join the large protest near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, but also in other cities across the country, to demand that the government negotiate a truce that allows all hostages to return to their homes.

Already freed hostages Luis Har, Fernando Merman, Clara Merman and Gabriela Leimberg – all relatives kidnapped together in kibbutz Nir Yitzhak – led the final stretch of the march.

Luis Har and Fernando Merman, Israeli-Argentines, were the two hostages that Israel rescued alive on February 12 in Rafah, south of the Strip; while the women of the family were released during the truce agreement that was in force between November 24 and 30 and allowed the exchange of 105 hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

“Israel cannot live with the idea that the hostages will not return. And if they don’t return, the State will have betrayed them”, wrote Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, today on his account on the X social network.