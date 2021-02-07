Despite the shutdown of the Internet and a large police presence, tens of thousands of people in Myanmar took to the streets against the coup d’état on Sunday. It was the biggest protests since the army seized power in the Southeast Asian country.

It is estimated that up to 100,000 demonstrators took to the streets in the economic metropolis of Rangoon alone. According to media reports, police fired warning shots in Myawaddy on the border with Thailand. The Pope meanwhile expressed his solidarity with the population.

Supported by the noise of car horns, people held up posters on Sunday that read “We do not want a military dictatorship” and “Justice for Myanmar”. As a sign of protest, they put three fingers in the air – a symbol of resistance taken from the film series “Hunger Games”.

Many of the demonstrators wore red clothes and waved red flags. Red is the color of the National League for Democracy (NLD) of the freedom icon Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested during the coup last Monday. Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday for the release of the de facto head of government.

Police vehicles and water cannons drove up at the location of the demonstration near the university in Rangoon. “We’ll continue until we get democracy. Down with the military dictatorship,” 37-year-old protester Myo Win told the AFP news agency.

Protesters walk with posters across a street in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: Uncredited / AP / dpa

The demonstrators gathered at Rangoon City Hall that afternoon after riot police blocked their way to the city center in many places. They announced that they would demonstrate again on Monday and called on officials and workers to join the protests.

In the second largest city of Mandalay, tens of thousands of people took to the streets for the second day in a row. Demonstrations were reported from the town of Mawlamyine and the Magway region in the center of the country. Despite the strong military presence, a large crowd gathered in the capital Naypyidaw. The rallies were largely peaceful. However, in the south-eastern border town of Myawaddy, local media reported police warning shots to disperse a group of demonstrators.

Pope expresses “solidarity”

Pope Francis expressed his “solidarity with the people of Myanmar” on Sunday and called on the army to work for “democratic coexistence”.

By paralyzing the Internet, the army leadership tried to stifle the growing protest in the country – unsuccessfully. According to the organization Netblocks, which documents Internet blocks worldwide, Internet access was partially restored on Sunday. However, online networks such as Facebook and Twitter remained blocked. This is where the demonstrators mainly organize their protest.

With the coup, the military leadership seized power in the Southeast Asian country and deposed the civilian government. Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were arrested. The coup ended a decade of democratic change. Before opening up to democracy, Myanmar had been ruled by a military junta for almost five decades.

In addition to senior local politicians, Suu Kyi’s longtime economic advisor, Australian professor Sean Turnell, was arrested on Saturday. According to the organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, around 150 people are still in custody since the coup. According to an NLD spokesman, Suu Kyi is “in good health” under house arrest at her residence in Naypyidaw.

The army had justified its coup with alleged manipulation of the general election in November, which Suu Kyi’s party had won. Governments around the world and the UN condemned the coup and demanded the release of all those arrested. (AFP)