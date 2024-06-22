Home page World

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Fewer and fewer children can swim. Because more and more outdoor pools are closed, they cannot learn. The situation is “alarming”.

After weeks of rain, it can finally really start: the 2024 swimming pool season. Many outdoor pools have already opened. But in many places, swimming fun is encountering ever greater hurdles. Several hundred jobs are missing. This is according to figures from the Federal Employment Agency (BA), which IPPEN.MEDIA exclusively available. This is probably just the tip of the iceberg: associations even estimate that there are up to 3,000 missing positions.

In 2023, an average of 79 lifeguard positions were reported to the BA per month. This is the highest figure in eight years (see graphic). In reality, the shortage of lifeguards is likely to be significantly higher. Not all vacancies are reported to the BA. In addition, the monthly data only includes lifeguards who fall directly under rescue protection. Certain swimming pool supervisors would not be taken into account. The Federal Association of German Swimming Masters (BDS) therefore assumes that there is a shortage of 2,500 to 3,000 supervisors.

Fewer and fewer lifeguards: “Around 1000 pools are affected by restrictions”

In addition, there is a lack of cashiers, catering staff or cleaning staff in the pools, as Christian Kuhn, spokesman for the German Pool Alliance, explains. “We assume that around 1,000 pools are currently affected by restrictions,” says Kuhn to IPPEN.MEDIAThese restrictions ranged from reduced opening hours to complete closures. The German Life Saving Association (DLRG) is also represented in the pool alliance and confirmed the figures upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA. “In Hamburg For example, swimming pools are closed to the public in the evening and are only available to clubs because there are no specialists available to open the rest of the hall for public use,” explains a spokesman.

“Closed due to current staff shortages.” Bäderland Hamburg GmbH, which manages many swimming pools in the Hanseatic city, indicates limited opening hours on its website. © Screenshot IPPEN.MEDIA (taken on June 13)

Fewer and fewer children can swim

Philipp Hartewig, sports policy spokesman for the FDP, finds the figures on the lack of lifeguards “alarming”. The consequences of this are complex – “from the limited availability of swimming lessons for children and young people to the lack of supervision of swimmers during swimming,” as Hartewig told our editorial team. “It is precisely the lack of training for children and young people that is worrying.”

There is an urgent need for action here anyway. According to a representative Forsa survey on swimming ability in the population, the Proportion of non-swimmers among primary school children from ten to 20 percent compared to 2017. Whether a child can swim is also often decided by the parents’ financial situation. For children from low-income households, the rate was almost 50 percent.

“Pools that were closed for months during the Corona pandemic have undoubtedly left their mark,” says the DLRG. “But even before that, the majority of boys and girls at the end of their primary school years were not confident in swimming.” That must change. “But this requires more water areas and qualified teachers as well as more political commitment to create the conditions for both,” says DLRG President Ute Vogt.

Lack of political support for swimming pools? “That leaves you speechless”

Christian Kuhn from the Bäderallianz is also calling for more political will. The federal government is actually aware of the issue. The coalition agreement talks about a “sports development plan” and an offensive for investments in sports facilities. We are “paying greater attention to swimming pools in particular,” it continues.

Now the federal government is probably stopping the funding package due to budgetary austerity measures. “No funds have been earmarked for a new round of funding in the 2024 federal budget,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Construction. “Therefore, no new call for projects will be published this year.” Kuhn can only shake his head at this. “It leaves an expert speechless when you see the public added value that our pools create.”

Kuhn is therefore being quite creative when it comes to finding a way out of the crisis. Digitalisation could help, for example. In many places, staff are being replaced by vending machines or robots taking over the cleaning. There are also pilot projects in which Artificial intelligence to help monitor the water. “This supports staff, but of course it cannot replace them, because a camera does not jump into the water.”

These new approaches are helpful, but cannot solve the core of the problem. Above all, more staff are needed: “You can’t do the job in the swimming pool from home.” Kühn criticizes “the lack of appreciation for an extremely varied and meaningful workplace where others spend their free time.” (as)