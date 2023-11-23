Friday, November 24, 2023, 01:16

















Around a thousand people will attend the celebration of the big day of regional teaching cooperatives on December 1: the XXXIX Ucoerm Day. The event, which will take place starting at 6:45 p.m. in the halls of the Casón de la Vega in Santomera, will feature several musical performances, including those by the well-known group Los Happys, and will host the presentation of the traditional awards with which the organization honors those people, cooperatives, entities and institutions that represent cooperative values, are committed to quality education and have a fundamental role in promoting educational cooperativism.

On this occasion, the Ucoerm 2023 Awards will go to Cepaim, a foundation with which Ucoerm maintains a significant number of projects and initiatives over the years; the Miralmonte teaching cooperative (Cartagena); and José Antonio Pascual Ruiz (from the Vega Media teaching cooperative in Alguazas) as cooperative member of the year.

In addition, Ucoerm will present its gold and diamond insignia to the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, in recognition of the regional Government’s support for the cooperative movement and the joint work that the Executive and the organization have been carrying out to reach agreements. that favor the cooperative teaching model and improve the conditions of their centers and teaching teams in the Region of Murcia.

Among the authorities who have confirmed their attendance, in addition to the regional president himself – who will be in charge of the closing – are the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez; the Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín Navarro; and the president of the School Council of the Region of Murcia, José Francisco Parra.

Numerous national and regional deputies, mayors, general secretaries, general directors and representatives of business, economic and social organizations, as well as entities and institutions in the educational field will also be present.