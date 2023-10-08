The majority are tourists who visited the region; government announced this Sunday (October 8) a plan to repatriate those affected by war

The Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv (Israel) has already received the data of around 1,000 Brazilians who are in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and want to return to Brazil. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the majority are tourists.

Interested parties filled out an online form available at embassy website. According to the agency, filling out the form does not guarantee the right to repatriation. Inclusion on the passenger list will be announced later. The government reported in official note published at 2:08 pm that the priority will be to repatriate residents in Brazil.

The government announced this Sunday (October 8, 2023) the plan to repatriate Brazilians in areas affected by the war. The Air Force commander, Air Lieutenant General Marcelo Damasceno, informed that 6 planes were reserved for the operation:

two KC30 – 230 passengers;

two KC390 – 80 passengers;

two VC2 – 40 passengers.

Watch Damasceno and Múcio’s interview with journalists (7min8s):

Itamaraty says it monitors the situation of tourists and Brazilian communities in the region affected by the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas. The estimate is that 14,000 Brazilians live in Israel and 6,000 in Palestine, the majority outside the area affected by the attacks.

Read more about Brazilians in Israel:

With information from Brazil Agency.