From: Michelle Mantey

Nearly 1,000 dead birds were found outside the Chicago Convention Center. © Daryl Coldren/dpa/Chicago Field Museum/picture alliance

In the morning, a bird conservationist in Chicago finds almost 1,000 dead birds. Experts explain how this accident could have happened.

Chicago – In the fall and winter, many birds head south. According to the German Nature Conservation Association (NABU), almost 100 million birds in Germany die every year from colliding with a window. The reason for this is that the birds often don’t see the glass and think they can fly through it. They also reflect the sky and the surroundings. A window pane has now become fatal to almost 1,000 birds in Chicago.

“It was like a carpet of dead birds outside the windows,” David Willard, the retired head of the bird collection at the Chicago Field Museum, told the American News and Press Agency Associated Press (AP). According to the report of New York Post A total of 964 dead birds from 33 bird species were counted. They are said to have previously flown into the windows of the McCormick Convention Center.

Willard has been looking for dead birds around the exhibition center for 40 years, but he didn’t expect a find like this. “On a normal night there are zero to 15 dead birds. This was simply a shocking outlier compared to what we have experienced so far,” he explains, “that is about 700 more than have ever been found at the center in the last 40 years.” Bird experts explain to the APHow this accident could have happened: The birds are said to have been on their way south under “first-class migration conditions”.

The rain also forced the songbirds to fly a little lower than usual. Added to this were the lights of the building. Illuminated buildings are intended to attract birds on the one hand and confuse them on the other. NABU also reports on the danger posed by illuminated buildings and residential buildings. To avoid collisions, the following measures are recommended:

Make markings on the glass

Use frosted glass, glass blocks or screen prints

Make windows visible or darken them at night using curtains, blinds, roller blinds or slatted curtains

Bird expert complains about a lack of safety for birds

It is important to ensure that the markings are placed at approximately hand-width intervals. A spokeswoman for the McCormick Convention Center also commented on the incident. The interior lighting is only switched on when employees, customers or visitors are in the building. There was an event the week of the accident, but the building was only lit when there were people in the building. However, it is not known at what point in time the birds flew into the window curtains.

But Willard laments, “When it was built, people weren’t thinking about bird safety. They are still not present in most architectures. It is right on the lakeshore. There are many nights when it is lit.”

Not only are there a lot of birds active at dusk, but also wild animals.