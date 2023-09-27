Home page World

At least 93 people have died in a deadly fire during a wedding reception. © Ismael Adnan/dpa

Firecrackers are often used in Iraq to add extra emphasis to the celebration. Now they cause a serious fire at a wedding, killing dozens.

Baghdad – The bride and groom were dancing slowly to the music when the ceiling burst into flames: A fire at a wedding party in Iraq has killed at least 93 people and injured 100 others. According to a report by the state agency INA, Health Minister Salih al-Hasnaui said this after the disaster in the town of Al-Hamdanija at night. The governor of Nineveh province, Najim al-Jaburi, spoke of 114 dead and 200 injured.

Friends and relatives attend the funeral. © Ismael Adnan/dpa

The wedding evening turned into tragedy when fireworks ignited highly flammable material in the hall. Videos on social networks showed guests dancing and chatting at tables shortly before the fire. According to the Interior Ministry, when someone lit fireworks, burning pieces fell from the ceiling.

Wedding guests jumped up from tables and tried to get to safety, as can be seen in a video. The wedding couple stands in shock on the dance floor, where a live band was also playing.

“Tragic, terrible and not to be forgotten,” is how 76-year-old Laila China described the fire, which she survived, to dpa. Another survivor said on television that the fire caused mass panic. Some guests fell, he told the Alsumaria news site. “We made it outside. At these moments the burning roof fell on the guests.”

Authority: No mandatory alarm system

The groom’s cousin described the moments to local television channel Al-Mauslija from her hospital bed. “They (the couple) danced slowly while candles gave off warm light,” said the woman, wrapped in a blanket as her makeup and glittering ball gown evoked the night. “When we saw that the ceiling was burning, we all ran away.” Eyewitnesses later said that the bride and groom survived.

“The fire led to the partial collapse of the hall because highly flammable, cheap building materials were used, which collapse within minutes in the event of a fire,” said the civil protection authority. The use of the materials violated safety requirements and the hall did not have a mandatory alarm system. Interior Minister Abdel Amir al-Shammari also said fireworks started the fire and caused the roof to collapse. According to INA, there was a lack of security measures in the hall.

Search for survivors

Rescue workers searched for survivors under the rubble and rubble of the burned-out hall. Crowds of people gathered in front of the scene of the accident at night. Local television stations showed images of bodies and ambulances covered with sheets.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said early this morning that the situation was under control. In an interview with the TV channel Rudaw, MP Ichlas al-Dulaimi spoke of a “big disaster”. Governor Al-Jaburi ordered a week of mourning in the province and canceled the current celebrations in honor of the Prophet Mohammed for the time being.

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the fatal fire. © Farid Abdulwahed/AP

Al-Hamdaniya, also known as Karakush, is located near Mosul in the northwest and about five hours’ drive from the capital Baghdad. It initially remained unclear why highly flammable material was used in the construction of the hall. Corruption and mismanagement in Iraq also affect the construction sector – with consequences. In 2021, more than 170 people died in two serious fires in hospitals.

Arrests and arrest warrants

According to the Interior Ministry, nine workers involved in the construction of the hall were arrested. Arrest warrants were also issued against four owners of the venue. An investigative committee is supposed to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. There were initially no indications of a possible criminal background.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani ordered the Interior and Health Ministries to provide all possible assistance to those affected. He also declared three days of nationwide mourning. President Abdul Latif Rashid described the incident as a “painful tragedy.” The UN support mission in Iraq said it was “shocked and pained”. dpa