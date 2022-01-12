Before starring in the series, Aron Hernández had heard of Los Prisioneros only through his family. But when he began to build the interpretation of Jorge González, leader of the iconic Chilean band, there was an important approach to the point that today is considered “a fan of their music and their history.” We spoke with the 26-year-old Chilean actor through Zoom, who is now ready for his stellar debut in the series that Movistar Play will launch on its platform this January 15.

What has been the most difficult thing in the construction of a character like Jorge González?

Each stage had its own challenge. Personally, giving this character a human characterization was a big challenge for me, because it is traversed in history, it is an icon, so it was like taking the human being behind the icon and bringing it back, not just like icon but as a person. But the script was so good that it helped me understand much of the role from reading.

In the series there is no playback, you sing and play the bass yourself. Do you have experience as a musician or singer?

No. I once sang in a section of drama school, but I don’t have many singing qualities, but rather physical tools to get closer to him. He said: ‘If he stops like this, maybe the song will work out better for me’ as it actually started to happen, I began to understand his tone of voice, I approached that way. I hadn’t picked up an electric bass either, but from one day to the next my house was a music room, I played with headphones to get familiar with the instruments. Sometimes I didn’t even put the bass in the case to have that immediate need to pick it up.

And throughout this process, did you have the opportunity to speak with Jorge González?

The opportunity did not present itself, but I would like to meet you.

Jorge González from Los Prisioneros. Photo: broadcast

Do you have fear or expectation about the reaction that he may have when he watches the series?

Any criticism that comes from him is super welcome because deep down he is the real person. The only expectation I have is that you give your opinion, like it or not, and I think you have every right to make any kind of comment. There is a lot of respect in the construction and the production of what was made. But not afraid of him, just pure admiration.

What caught your attention the most about a character like Jorge González?

Many actions. He is a person who defines himself as true to himself, rather than to his friendship or love. He is someone who constantly questions social paradigms, but also his own and is contradicting himself and changing by time. That versatility that he has seems interesting to put on stage.

What is your opinion of Los Prisioneros now that you already know their history up close? Do you think your music continues to make noise in Latin America today?

Of course. I think that the music of Los Prisioneros is like the soundtrack of this time and of the previous one, it has made us realize that things have not changed. It continues to be a band that continues to be heard a lot in Chile and Latin America. In any social milestone that is lived, in a law that is approved or in a demonstration, ‘The dance of those who are left over’ continues to sound. Maybe you don’t identify with the whole song, but one phrase takes you back to your childhood, to that black and white of the time. Jorge talks about it a lot and it’s interesting because without having lived that story, they also told me in black and white. It’s the beauty of Los Prisioneros, they are timeless, they could have been born in the 40s and would have worked the same or at this time, with more speed and other technology, but the genius of this band still transcends.

How has it been working with Johanna Lombardi (showrunner) and Salvador del Solar (director)?

In general, the coexistence with all the producers and directors was very pleasant. Johanna was always next to the directors, they were the ones who made the decisions. Salvador has a super intelligence, because he is also an actor. I learned a lot from him and Carlos Moreno, they were teachers, a second wake, and they also have a very personal humor.❖