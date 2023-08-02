Frontiers in Neuroscience: Aromatherapy oils improved memory by 226 percent

A team of scientists from the University of California, Irvine (USA) found that aromatherapy with natural essential oils can improve cognitive performance by 226 percent compared to a control group. Research results published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

The work was attended by 43 people aged 60 to 85 years. They were randomly divided into groups, where one was given cartridges with a high concentration of essential oils, and the other, a control group, with a small amount of fragrance. The fragrances included oils of rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender. The diffusers, once installed, diffused a different fragrance for two hours every night for six months, and once a week the smell changed. At the beginning and end of the follow-up, participants were assessed by MRI and neuropsychological testing.

The authors observed that people in the high concentration group had a 226 percent increase in cognitive skills compared to the control group on a memory test. MRI imaging showed better brain function in the decision-making area. The subjects also reported that their sleep became more sound.

The connection between the sense of smell and the functioning of the brain has been known for a long time. For example, the loss of the ability to smell can predict the development of almost 70 neurological and psychiatric diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia and alcoholism.