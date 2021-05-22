Create your own, different kitchen style. Easy on paper, very difficult in reality. If the chef also manages to achieve excellence, we are already talking about exceptional cases. Cases like that of Paco Morales. His historical research work has allowed him to recover recipes and products from that Al Andalus that had its splendor between the 10th and 14th centuries. And with them he creates very modern dishes. Morales, who has already demonstrated his qualities as head chef in Mugaritz, returned to his native Córdoba, where he had left fifteen years earlier, to start his own restaurant, Noor.

Recreating Andalusian cuisine is complicated. With spicy aromas and flavors, extraordinarily delicate, with obsolete products such as bitter orange, carob, orange blossom or rose water … The people of Cordoba have been able to reinterpret it and adapt it to current times without prostituting it. With the added difficulty of not using more than products that were known then in the Iberian Peninsula. No potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, beans … It takes courage to face the challenge. And as if they were few difficulties, Noor is far from the tourist areas of Córdoba. To enjoy it, you have to go to a popular neighborhood, El Cañero, where his family’s house was.

Morales goes one step further each year, without ever renouncing the initial philosophy. There is elegance, subtlety, intelligence, sensitivity, harmony and a lot of work on the menu this season. I think I’m not exaggerating if I call it brilliant. From the refreshing start with a liquid cucumber, mint and orange dressing or the extraordinary pistachio curd, with Andalusian garum, shrimp and sea urchin, to the pine nut karim, fresh oregano and green apple with ‘ras-alhanout’, the The menu is a succession of elegant, refined and flavorful dishes that culminates, before the desserts, with the roasted and rested pigeon, one of the best that can be eaten in Spain.

The perfectionism of the cook, his level of demand, even lead him to act as a room manager. From the open kitchen, he personally controls the eight tables in the dining room and gives continuous instructions to the waiters when he is not the one who goes out to pick up a drink or present a dish. Without a doubt, the third star is much closer, but even if it were not, do not stop visiting Noor. Worth.